Punjab Mandi Board honours 5 corona warriors in Mohali

Those honoured include Mohali district mandi officer Bhajan Kaur and market committee secretaries

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 18:21 IST

By HT Correspondent,

The officials were honoured for ensuring supply of essential items at residents’ doorsteps and uninterrupted wheat procurement at grain markets during the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus threat in Mohali district. (For representational purpose only)

As part of its plan to encourage employees who have rendered exceptional services amid the lockdown imposed to contain the coronavirus threat, the Punjab Mandi Board on Wednesday honoured five front-line workers who ensured supply of essential items at residents’ doorsteps and uninterrupted wheat procurement at grain markets.

Those honoured include Mohali district mandi officer (DMO) Bhajan Kaur; Rajinder Singh, who is the superintendent at the DMO office; and Archana Bansal, Harminder Singh and Gurnam Singh, secretaries of market committees in Kharar, Kurali and Dera Bassi, respectively.

While honouring them, general manager (enforcement) Gurinderpal Singh Randhawa exhorted the five officials to continue working hard with extreme devotion towards their duty.

