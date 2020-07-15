Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive

Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive

The rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 test last week after his department’s director tested positive for the disease

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 00:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection. He has been admitted to Mohali’s Fortis hospital.

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

The 77-year-old rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 test last Friday after his department’s director tested positive for the disease.

The samples of Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday.

“The minister’s samples were tested in TrueNAT machine and he was found positive,” Punjab’s nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said . Officials said the samples of his family members and staff would also be taken for testing. His close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.



Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished Bajwa a speedy recovery.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Doc booked for sexually harassing nurse on Covid duty in P’kula hospital
Jul 15, 2020 00:00 IST
Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive
Jul 15, 2020 00:00 IST
P’kula’s CBSE Class 12 exam pass percentage better than Chandigarh’s
Jul 15, 2020 00:04 IST
MCG will shift death, birth registration office to Sector 39
Jul 14, 2020 23:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.