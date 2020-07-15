Punjab minister Tript Bajwa tests positive

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Tuesday, the first minister in the state to contract the infection. He has been admitted to Mohali’s Fortis hospital.

Punjab cabinet minister Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa

The 77-year-old rural development and panchayats minister had undergone a Covid-19 test last Friday after his department’s director tested positive for the disease.

The samples of Bajwa, who is also the higher education minister, were collected for the second time after the first report had come negative on Saturday.

“The minister’s samples were tested in TrueNAT machine and he was found positive,” Punjab’s nodal officer for COVID-19, Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said . Officials said the samples of his family members and staff would also be taken for testing. His close contacts have been asked to isolate themselves immediately.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh wished Bajwa a speedy recovery.