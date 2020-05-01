Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab ministers distribute food grain packets in Mohali villages

Punjab ministers distribute food grain packets in Mohali villages

Wheat and pulses were distributed in Balongi and Batta villages under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY)

Updated: May 01, 2020 20:42 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab health minister and Mohali MLA Balbir Singh Sidhu distributed 290 bags of wheat and pulses among 144 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) at Balongi village in Kharar on Friday.

A total of 87 quintals of wheat and 4.32 quintals of pulses were distributed.

Sidhu said the state government will ensure that the underprivileged receive essential commodities amid lockdown.

Meanwhile, the technical education and industrial training and cultural affairs minister Charanjit Singh Channi accompanied by the sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain also distributed wheat and pulses among the beneficiaries of the PMGKY at Batta village in Kharar. Three kilo pulses per card and wheat at the rate of 15 kg per member was distributed among 260 families.



