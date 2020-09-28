Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Centre must make MSP a legal right, say Congress MPs Bajwa, Dullo

Centre must make MSP a legal right, say Congress MPs Bajwa, Dullo

The two Congress leaders demanded that any purchase below the MSP should be made a punishable offence

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 12:56 IST

By Surjit Singh, Hindustan Times Amritsar

Punjab Congress MPs Partap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo (in red turban) interacting with mediapersons at Golden Temple in Amritsar on Monday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

A Congress Rajya Sabha members Shamsher Singh Dullo and Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday demanded that the Centre must make the minimum support price (MSP) a legal right to prevent private corporations from buying agricultural goods below this price.

Speaking to reporters after paying obeisance at Golden Temple, Dullo and Bajwa, both former state Congress chiefs, said that Punjab must unite and ensure the Centre repeals the Acts that seek to liberalise agriculture.

“By notifying the anti-farmer laws on September 27, the Government of India has committed a mistake. The people of Punjab have been the sword arm of the country and have always been at the forefront to protect the nation. In the 1950s, when food security of India was under threat, and the Centre pushed through the Green Revolution, farmers of Punjab and Haryana led the battle to ensure India became the food surplus nation it is today. These sacrifices by farmers of Punjab and Haryana have come to nought now that the bills have been become law,” they said in a joint statement distributed on the occasion.

The two Congress MPs said the Centre must make MSP a legal right to prevent private corporations from buying agricultural goods below this price.

“Any purchase below the MSP should be made a punishable offence. The Centre must use the Swaminathan Commission recommendation to fix the MSP of crops. The Food Corporation of India must also be made to buy all prices at the MSP and never below,” their statement said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Unlock 5.0: Economic activities, cinema halls and other likely relaxations
Sep 28, 2020 12:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Sep 28, 2020 10:16 IST
UPSC tells SC impossible to defer civil services exam, hearing on Sept 30
Sep 28, 2020 13:23 IST

latest news

Kirti Kulhari on her show’s Emmy nomination: It may not happen again
Sep 28, 2020 13:21 IST
Brahmos, Akash and Nirbhay: India rolls out its missiles to counter Chinese threat
Sep 28, 2020 13:18 IST
Pankhuri: The thing about giving work in return of some favour is pathetic
Sep 28, 2020 13:13 IST
There’s a lot of bi****ng in the industry going on right now
Sep 28, 2020 13:08 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.