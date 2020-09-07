Punjab notifies admission process for MBBS, BDS

The MBBS course fee has been hiked by over 75% from this year (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Faridkot The Punjab government has notified the admission procedure for admission to MBBS and BDS courses for academic session 2020-21 in all government, private medical, dental colleges, including private universities, in the state. The MBBS course fee has been hiked by over 75% from this year.

Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences in Mohali does not find a place in the notification as the state government is awaiting approval from the Medical Council of India (MCI). The recruitment process for this newly-constructed government medical college is yet to be completed by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS).

Medical education and research director Dr Avneesh Kumar said due to the covid-19 pandemic, the Board of Governors had extended the deadline to issue the letter of permission (LOP) to October 15. “The ministry has not given permission for classes so far, that’s why Mohali medical college is not there in the notification,” he said.

Director principal of the Mohali medical college Dr Manjit Kaur Mohi said the college was prepared and staff recruitment process was underway. She added that there was a lot of time before the LOP had to be submitted, and the college will meet the deadline.

As per the notification, students in three government colleges – Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot - will pay Rs 7.8 lakh fee for MBBS, while students in Dayanand Medical College (DMC), Ludhiana; Adesh Medical University, Bathinda and Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar will pay Rs 18.5 lakh for government quota seats (50%) and Rs 47.7 lakh for management quota seats (35%). Sri Guru Ram Das University of Health Sciences, Amritsar, can charge Rs 47.7 lakh from both Open merit and minority quota students. NRI quota fee will be $1.1 lakh (around Rs 81 lakh) for the full course.

The notification reads that as per a Supreme Court order, Christian Medical College (CMC) and Christian Dental College (CDC), both at Ludhiana, will follow their own admission policy, as being done for the last 25 years. The CMC and CDC are allowed to charge Rs 6.6 lakh per year (around 35 lakh for five-year course) for admissions to MBBS course and Rs 2.2 lakh for BDS course from both open merit and minority quota students with 10% increase in fee every year.

The fee for BDS courses in government colleges is Rs 3.9 lakh, while students in private colleges will pay Rs 7.6 lakh under government quota and Rs 10.3 lakh under management quota. NRI quota fee will be $44,000 (around Rs 33 lakh).

Government Medical College, Amritsar, will offer 250 MBBS seats; GMC Patiala will have 225 MBBS seats. Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, will have 125 MBBS seats, including 10% EWS quota seats. The Mohali medical college will start with 100 MBBS seats, but will be upgraded to 220.