Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjab: Online applications invited for recruitment of assistant superintendents of jail till December 7

Punjab: Online applications invited for recruitment of assistant superintendents of jail till December 7

For the convenience of the candidates, the syllabus of the examination had been uploaded on the website of the Board

Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 00:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Mohali

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board has invited applications for the recruitment of assistant superintendent of jails.

Talking to media persons, Raman Behl, chairman of the Services Selection Board, Punjab, said that interested candidates can apply online from November 16 to December 7, and the last date to deposit the fees is December 10.

Behl said that for the convenience of the candidates, the syllabus of the examination had been uploaded on the website of the Board.

The Board has also given approval to begin the recruitment process for 443 posts of junior draftsman in various departments and 1,090 posts of patwaris in the revenue department. An advertisement in this regard will be issued soon and applications will be sought from the candidates and after a written test, the eligible candidates will be selected on the basis of merit.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Bad air leading to Covid-19 spike; respite soon’: Arvind Kejriwal
Nov 14, 2020 00:29 IST
Ladakh border disengagement plan ready, claims Chinese media. Then another spin
Nov 13, 2020 22:48 IST
Indian Army smashes terror launch pads across LoC after 9 killed in Pak firing
Nov 13, 2020 22:45 IST
China finally congratulates Biden, Harris for their victory in US election
Nov 13, 2020 22:55 IST

latest news

Repair cost of old govt houses in Chandigarh to go up: NITTTR report
Nov 14, 2020 01:02 IST
Blast at Lalru dhaba during fuel theft kills three
Nov 14, 2020 01:01 IST
Non-bailable warrants issued against real estate agent in Panchkula
Nov 14, 2020 01:00 IST
Ambala police seize 8 sacks of illegal crackers, increase vigil
Nov 14, 2020 00:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.