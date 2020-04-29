Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab-origin man dies after assault in London

Punjab-origin man dies after assault in London

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Updated: Apr 29, 2020 22:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times LONDON

Baljit Singh

Scotland Yard on Wednesday appealed for witnesses and information after an Indian-origin man was found dead following an assault in Hayes, west London.

The police and the London Ambulance Service were called around 11pm on April 25 to a report that an unresponsive man had been found in an alleyway at the location. He was pronounced dead at the scene and has now been identified as 37-year-old Baljit Singh, who lived locally.

A forensic post-mortem examination held at Fulham mortuary on April 27 gave the cause of death as compression to the neck.

Helen Rance, who is leading the police investigation, said: “Mr Singh was subjected to a vicious assault. The severity of which has caused him to lose his life. My officers are working through hours of CCTV footage and speaking with people in the area to establish what has happened and identify those responsible.”



“I would like to appeal to anyone who was in the vicinity of Station Road, Hayes, from around 22.00hrs onwards on Saturday night who may have seen the victim in company with two individuals. Alternatively, if anyone is aware of the victim’s movements earlier that day we would be keen to hear from them.”

The Met’s Homicide team wants to trace two people Singh was in the company of just prior to his death. It is believed a disagreement may have taken place during which the victim was assaulted.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Maharashtra guv stalls Uddhav’s nomination to state council, CM dials PM Modi
Apr 29, 2020 21:10 IST
In conversation: Rahul Gandhi hosts video show, Raghuram Rajan his first guest
Apr 29, 2020 21:56 IST
Flights to begin in limited capacity at airports post-lockdown: AAI
Apr 29, 2020 21:03 IST
Stranded migrant workers, students can go home. MHA sets the ground rules
Apr 29, 2020 19:53 IST

latest news

Covid-19 victim ACP Kohli’s son to be appointed as sub-inspector in Punjab Police
Apr 29, 2020 22:39 IST
Resuming football season ‘definitely possible’ - UEFA medical committee
Apr 29, 2020 22:34 IST
4 lakh intoxicating pills smuggled from Delhi in parcel train seized in Amritsar
Apr 29, 2020 22:32 IST
Mamata hints at continuing with Covid-19 restrictions in West Bengal
Apr 29, 2020 22:26 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.