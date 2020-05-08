Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab-origin UK MP ‘sacked’ as care worker on Covid-19 frontline

Punjab-origin UK MP ‘sacked’ as care worker on Covid-19 frontline

Nadia Whittome, born in the UK to a Punjabi father and the youngest member of parliament in the House of Commons representing her birthplace of Nottingham in central England since her win in the December 2019 general election, is now running a drive to encourage care workers to speak out if they have safety concerns

Updated: May 08, 2020 00:56 IST

By Press Trust of India, Press Trust of India

An Indian-origin opposition Labour Party MP, who had returned part-time to her previous role of a care worker to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, says she was sacked for speaking out against the shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) on the frontlines.

Nadia Whittome, born in the UK to a Punjabi father and the youngest member of parliament in the House of Commons representing her birthplace of Nottingham in central England since her win in the December 2019 general election, is now running a drive to encourage care workers to speak out if they have safety concerns.

“Because I’ve spoken out about this (PPE shortages) I’ve been sacked from my employment. But this isn’t just about me, it’s not just about one individual case, or even one employer. Care workers across the country are being easily exploited by their employers, especially if they’re on zero-hours contracts,” said the 24-year-old Labour Party MP, who had pledged to donate the salary from her part-time role at the retirement home run by ExtraCare to a local Covid-19 support fund.

Nadia Whittome was sacked for speaking out against the shortage of personal protective equipment on the frontlines. ( HT Photo )

“If you are one of the care workers who has been pressured or threatened with disciplinary action for speaking out about the lack of PPE, then I’d like you to contact my office, in confidence, to share your experience. It’s really important that we get a picture of the scale of this happening across the country,” she said, in her appeal to care workers.



Her employer ExtraCare said in a statement that the reason for Whittome’s contract being terminated was that they no longer required extra staff and also that there were no problems with PPE at the Lark Hill retirement village where she had been based.

“Nadia joined us as a casual worker to help our care team and we welcomed her contribution, providing support on eight care shifts during March and April. Our in-house care team is now fulfilling our needs at this time and Nadia’s help is no longer needed,” the statement said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India kicks off op to fly back citizens, 363 evacuees from UAE land in Kerala
May 08, 2020 00:09 IST
Gas fumes leak again from tanker at Visakhapatnam site: Report
May 08, 2020 00:52 IST
From Friday, DD weather forecasts will send a daily reminder to Pakistan
May 07, 2020 23:00 IST
Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST

latest news

Apple logs 71% growth in India smartphone market in Q1 2020
May 08, 2020 02:12 IST
Thane organisations step forward to help stranded migrants
May 08, 2020 02:09 IST
Businesses have to patiently work with AI, its no magic: Microsoft
May 08, 2020 02:00 IST
UP cancels cases against 28 in 2013 Muzaffarnagar riot
May 08, 2020 01:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.