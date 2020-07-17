Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab plans to take Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana online

Punjab plans to take Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana online

The department of employment generation, skill development and training will go online for providing counselling to job aspirants

Updated: Jul 17, 2020 20:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Friday announced that it will expedite and make alternative arrangements for providing jobs to the state’s youth under its Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana flagship scheme, by getting around the limitations that the covid-19 had imposed.

A spokesperson said the department of employment generation, skill development and training will go online for providing counselling to job aspirants and provide online placement opportunities to the state’s youth. As a first step, the department is organising a Webinar on “Emerging Dynamics in Employment of Youth post Covid-19: Challenges and Opportunities” to create awareness among youth on the changed scenario of employment, emerging sectors and employment opportunities. The date will be adequately publicised for the benefit of all. This will make them employable.

About 25,000 students/professionals from engineering, management, medicine, pharmacy, humanities, general graduates like BCA, BBA, BCom etc are expected to attend the webinar. The spokesperson said panellists from companies like Microsoft, Walmart, Pepsico, Dell and Amazon would attend the webinar. Employment generation and training minister Charanjit Channi, secretary Rahul Tiwari and other senior officers of the department would also interact with the youth during the webinar.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Restriction on flights from six cities to Kolkata extended till July 31
Jul 17, 2020 20:19 IST
West Bengal HS Class 12th results 2020: Highest ever pass percentage recorded
Jul 17, 2020 20:17 IST
Sahu City: The crown jewel of affordable housing in Lucknow
Jul 17, 2020 20:17 IST
The Congress is not meant to die or wither away. It must change
Jul 17, 2020 20:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.