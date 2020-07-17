Punjab plans to take Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana online

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Friday announced that it will expedite and make alternative arrangements for providing jobs to the state’s youth under its Ghar Ghar Rozgar Yojana flagship scheme, by getting around the limitations that the covid-19 had imposed.

A spokesperson said the department of employment generation, skill development and training will go online for providing counselling to job aspirants and provide online placement opportunities to the state’s youth. As a first step, the department is organising a Webinar on “Emerging Dynamics in Employment of Youth post Covid-19: Challenges and Opportunities” to create awareness among youth on the changed scenario of employment, emerging sectors and employment opportunities. The date will be adequately publicised for the benefit of all. This will make them employable.

About 25,000 students/professionals from engineering, management, medicine, pharmacy, humanities, general graduates like BCA, BBA, BCom etc are expected to attend the webinar. The spokesperson said panellists from companies like Microsoft, Walmart, Pepsico, Dell and Amazon would attend the webinar. Employment generation and training minister Charanjit Channi, secretary Rahul Tiwari and other senior officers of the department would also interact with the youth during the webinar.