Punjab Police arrest 2 Khalistani operatives, bust Pakistan-backed terror module

Chandigarh: Punjab Police on Thursday night busted another terror module with the arrest of two alleged Khalistani operatives, who were preparing to carry out a series of terror attacks and targeted killings at the behest of their Pakistani mentors and handlers.

A German-made MP5 sub-machine gun, a 9-mm pistol with four magazines, and two mobile phones with a host of incriminatory conversations, messages, and photographs were seized from the duo.

The mobile phones revealed suspicious transactions with Pakistan-based elements, including photographs, voice messages, as well as the coordinates of a particular geo-location, DGP Dinkar Gupta told reporters on Friday.

In addition, a large variety of posts and web-links, connected with the formation of Khalistan, were also found on the mobile phone of Gurmeet Singh, who has been in regular touch with the ISI and anti-India elements sponsored by the Pakistan establishment.

A case was registered under Sections 120B, 121 of the IPC, and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act besides the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Acting on a tip-off on Thursday night, an Amritsar rural police team raided a spot near Gurdaspuria Dhaba on GT Road under the Jandiala police station jurisdiction and apprehended Gurmeet Singh and Vikram Singh.

The DGP said Gurmeet Singh, 44, of Sultanwind Road, Amritsar, admitted that the photographs and voice messages had been shared with them by their Pakistan-based handlers to locate and pick up sophisticated weapons kept at that location by their accomplices. He said that their handlers had been instructing them to carry out terror attacks in Punjab, especially targeting of persons belonging to a particular community, to further the cause of Khalistan.

Gurmeet Singh told the interrogators that he had visited Pakistan about three years ago to meet his handlers.

Gurmeet Singh was earlier involved in a case of fraud with his brother, and a case was registered against him in Amritsar.

Efforts are on to identify the Pakistan-based handlers of the terrorist module, Gupta said, adding investigations to unearth the linkages and ramifications of the terror module, including those based across the border, are in progress.