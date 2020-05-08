Punjab Police ex-DGP Sumedh Singh Saini seeks anticipatory bail

Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police in 1991. (HT PHOTO )

A former director general of Punjab Police, Sumedh Singh Saini, on Friday moved an application seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him in connection with the disappearance of Balwant Singh Multani in 1991.

The application was moved in the court of additional district and sessions judge Harpreet Kaur here. After a brief hearing, the court refused to stay Saini’s arrest. A police team from Mohali is in Delhi to take him into custody.

Saini sought a stay on the arrest, saying that he is being falsely implicated in the 29-year-old case.

Refusing to hear the arguments or staying the arrest, the court summoned records from the police. In response to the court’s notice, Punjab Police will file a reply to the application seeking anticipatory bail on Saturday.

Saini was the Chandigarh senior superintendent of police in 1991. Multani, a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, was allegedly picked up by two officers after a terrorist attack on Saini in which four cops in his security were killed.

The police later claimed Multani escaped from the custody of Qadian police.

A case was registered under Sections 364 (kidnapping or abduction in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causing hurt to exhort confession) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) in Mohali on the complaint of Multani’s brother Palwinder Singh Multani.

The case was also registered against former DSP Baldev Singh Saini, inspector Satvir Singh, SIs Har Sahai Sharma, Jagir Singh and Anoop Singh and ASI Kuldip Singh.