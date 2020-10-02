Sections
Punjab Police inspector dies due to shot to head in Amritsar

Police have not ruled out accidental fire and are awaiting the autopsy report for further action.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 00:17 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A Punjab Police inspector allegedly shot himself dead with his service revolver at his house in Putlighar locality of Amritsar on Thursday night.

The deceased, inspector Shiv Charan, 55, was deployed in the anti-riot police (ARP) wing.

Police said Charan was home alone around 9pm when he died due to a shot to the head

Cantonment station SHO Ranjit Singh said preliminary investigation revealed that the inspector was under depression. “But, we have not ruled out accidental fire and are awaiting the autopsy report for further action,” he added.

Meanwhile, police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

