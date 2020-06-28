Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab postpones university exit exams till July 15

Punjab postpones university exit exams till July 15

The final decision, according to a government spokesman, will be subject to the new directions and guidelines expected to be released by the UGC

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 21:37 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Sunday announced postponement of exams for the final semester students in all universities of the state till July 15. The announcement was made in response to the concerns expressed by students and parents on the conduct of examinations in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic

The final decision, according to a government spokesman, will be subject to the new directions and guidelines expected to be released by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Seeking to allay all confusion and uncertainty on this count, the CM said the postponement till July 15 will also give all the stakeholders, especially the universities, time to adapt and align to the new guidelines that will come from the UGC.

The spokesperson said the CM felt there was need to remove confusion from the minds of students, teachers and parents regarding the safe conduct of examinations.



It may be recalled that Punjab’s universities had taken a decision to conduct exams of exit classes in July, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the UGC on April 29. The UGC had then announced that it will review the situation again. However, the decision regarding academic activities, especially conduct of examinations, is awaited from UGC.

The CM has been repeatedly pointing out that since all the universities and colleges in Punjab are accredited or affiliated to the UGC, any decision on the exams can only be taken by the statutory body that functions under Centre’s ministry of human resource development.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Groningen used Michael Jordan example to lure Arjen Robben back
Jun 28, 2020 21:39 IST
Punjab postpones university exit exams till July 15
Jun 28, 2020 21:37 IST
Feeling breathless, dad, says Hyderabad man in selfie video minutes before dying of Covid-19
Jun 28, 2020 21:34 IST
Siddaramaiah demands white paper from Karnataka govt on Covid-19 management
Jun 28, 2020 21:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.