Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab reports 26 deaths, 1,049 fresh Covid-19 cases

Punjab reports 26 deaths, 1,049 fresh Covid-19 cases

Nine patients succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana, taking the district’s death toll to 138

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 00:24 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Ludhiana/Amritsar/Patiala/Sangrur/Bathinda/Jalandhar

In the biggest single-day spike, Punjab on Thursday reported 26 Covid-related deaths and 1,049 fresh infections. With this, the state’s death toll is reached 517 and the positive patients’ count to 20,891. As per the state government’s bulletin, 13,659 patients have recovered from the virus so far. There are 6,715 active cases in the state.

Nine patients succumbed to the virus in Ludhiana, taking the district’s death toll to 138. The district also reported 209 positive cases, taking the cumulative count to 4,385, of which 1,423 are active cases.

Four Covid-19 patients, two from Amritsar and two from Gurdaspur district, succumbed to the virus at local hospitals on Thursday. Besides, Amritsar district reported 44 fresh Covid-19 cases. In Gurdaspur, 25 people contracted the infection.



Sangrur reported two deaths and 12 positive cases. Of these, two each are from Dhuri, Sangrur, Longowal, Sherpur and one each from Malerkotla, Amargarh, Moonak and Sunam blocks.

Two Covid-19 patients died while 135 tested positive for coronavirus in Patiala district. Of these 72 are from Patiala city, 22 from Rajpura, 21 from Nabha, seven from Samana and 14 from different villages across the district.

In yet another spike, Jalandhar reported 114 positive cases. Besides, station house officer of Aur police station and 15 other cops tested positive for the virus in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district. Twenty-one fresh cases have been reported from Kapurthala.

A total of 112 people contracted the virus in Bathinda on Thursday, making it the district’s highest single-day spike. The official spokesperson of the district administration said of the total number of patients, 78 were are workers who had come to work at Guru Gobind Singh Refinery near Raman Mandi, from different states also tested positive. Thirty-six people tested positive for the virus in Ferozepur, 44 in Moga and 25 in Faridkot.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Politics over hooch tragedy: Punjab ministers want Bajwa, Dullo out; MPs stay defiant
Aug 07, 2020 01:37 IST
Maharashtra CET cell to hold 3rd round as 306 PG medical seats in government institutes lie vacant
Aug 07, 2020 01:31 IST
Artist duo sculpt eco-friendly cow dung Ganesha idols
Aug 07, 2020 01:30 IST
Developer can’t add extra floor without nod of buyers: Maharashtra real estate regulator
Aug 07, 2020 01:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.