Home / Cities / Punjab reports record 59 Covid-19 deaths

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 23:22 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Punjab on Tuesday reported a record 59 deaths due to Covid-19, which took the overall fatality figure to 1,512, while 1,522 new Covid cases pushed the patient tally to 55,508, as per the daily health bulletin of the state government.

The previous highest single-day death figure was 56, reported on August 30.

Of the fresh deaths, 13 were reported from Ludhiana, eight from Jalandhar, seven from Amritsar, five each from Ferozepur and Patiala.

Among other places, four deaths each were reported from Kapurthala and Fatehgarh Sahib, three from Bathinda, two each from Faridkot and Barnala, while one each from Fazilka, Tarn Taran, Moga, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Hoshiarpur, as per a medical bulletin. One person, who had been running a private hospital in Tarn Taran district, died of the virus.



The new cases of infection were reported from Ludhiana (216), Mohali (211), Jalandhar (158), Patiala (120), Amritsar (111), Faridkot (110), Gurdaspur (104) and Bathinda (64), among others. A total of 1,120 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection. So far, 38,147 people have recovered. There Are 15,849 active COVID-19 cases in the state, as of now, according to the bulletin.

Seventy-seven critical patients are on ventilator support while 464 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

The total number of sample taken for testing coronavirus has reached 10,81,671 so far, with the latest addition of 19,004 samples, it said. (With PTI inputs)

