Punjab Roadways readies for inter-state operations

Jalandhar With the state government relaxing some restrictions, including 50% cap on passengers in buses, Punjab Roadway has reached out to neighbouring states with the intention to resume the inter-state services after six months.

The roadways officials have approached the Haryana, Himachal and Delhi transport authorities, seeking their approval to restart services.

Haryana government had sought Punjab’s nod to start inter-state bus operations, while Himachal announced to resume the inter-state services last week.

“We are now planning to start the inter-state service soon after receiving a nod from the neighbouring states. Haryana is ready but Delhi authorities are yet to decide on the standard operating procedure (SOP),” Parneet Minhas, deputy director, in-charge of roadways bus operations, said.

Currently, roadways is running 40% of its fleet in absence of inter-state operations. General manager, roadways depot-1, Navraj Batish, said the profit was minuscule. “Now, we will earn more with no cap on passenger capacity,” he said.

In its ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines on September 1, the Centre lifted the restrictions on the interstate movement of people and goods and did away with the mandatory approvals and e-permits.