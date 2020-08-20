Sections
Punjab's Bathinda, Ferozepur among top 100 clean cities in country but Abohar among the dirtiest towns

Punjab’s Bathinda, Ferozepur among top 100 clean cities in country but Abohar among the dirtiest towns

According to Swachh Survekshan-2020, Bathinda is 79th, while Ferozepur is 96th in the category of cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s assembly constituency of Bathinda saw a sharp fall of 48 points this time as compared to last year. The city was at 31st position in 2019. (Sanjeev Kumar/HT)

Bathinda: Bathinda and Ferozepur in south Malwa are among the top 100 clean cities of India, according to the Swachh Survekshan-2020 report released on Thursday.

Bathinda is ranked 79th, while Ferozepur is placed at 96th position in the category of cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh.

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal’s assembly constituency of Bathinda saw a sharp fall of 48 points this time as compared to last year. The city was at 31st position in 2019.

Ferozepur, however, registered a considerable improvement as it was ranked 174 in 2019.



Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s hometown of Patiala is at the 86th position and has improved its ranking as it was 72nd last year. Patiala bagged the second position in Punjab.

Abohar, the hometown of Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, has been tagged as the third filthiest local body among 382 municipalities graded across the country under the annual cleanliness survey. Its all-India position is 380 and it is ranked 14th in Punjab.

In 2019, Abohar was at the 198th position.

