Punjab’s Covid death toll crosses 300-mark

Amritsar/Patiala/Ludhiana/Bathinda/Sangrur

The death toll due to Covid-19 in Punjab rose to 306 on Sunday with a record 15 fatalities, while the highest single-day spike of 534 fresh cases pushed the infection tally to 13,218, according to the media bulletin released by the state government.

Four Covid-19 patients—three from Gurdaspur district and one from Amritsar—died at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, on Sunday, health officials said. Besides, Amritsar district reported 42 fresh cases.

Also on Sunday, 13 people from Tarn Taran contracted the infection.

Nineteen Border Security Force (BSF) personnel among 131 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the Doaba region comprising of four districts including Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Kapurthala and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar.

In Jalandhar, 79 persons tested positive of the novel coronavirus. In Hoshiarpur, 42 people including, 19 BSF personnel and six bank employees, contracted the infection. Similarly, four persons, including a pregnant woman contracted virus in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district while six persons tested positive for Covid-19 in Kapurthala district.

Patiala reported 84 fresh cases. Of these, 37 are from Patiala city, 16 from Rajpura, nine from Nabha, four from Samana, three from Patran and 15 from different villages across the district.

In Bathinda, 60 people contracted the infection. Deputy commissioner B Srinivasan said 59 patients were migrant workers who had come to Bathinda recently. Only one patent is the Bathinda resident. Besides, 24 persons tested positive in Fazilka. As per the information, three are the residents of Ferozepur and 20 belong to Fazilka district.

One patient who was tested at a private hospital in Bathinda is a resident of Fazilka. Six cases each were reported from Mansa, Moga and Ferozepur.

Two persons died while 127 tested positive in Ludhiana and 17 in Sangrur.

Mohali deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, prisons, Satinder Singh and station house officer (SHO) Kharar, Bhagwant Singh are among 25 people who tested positive for Covid-19 in Mohali.