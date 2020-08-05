Punjab’s covid survivors reluctant to donate plasma, fear hospitalisation for second time

Despite plasma therapy for Covid-19 so far being one of the most successful treatments in Punjab, hospitals are struggling as most covid survivors are reluctant to come back to the hospitals for plasma donation fearing that it might make them weak.

Under convalescent plasma therapy, antibody-rich blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 is preserved for transfusion into critical patients.

In June, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had allowed Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) in Amritsar, Faridkot and Patiala to treat covid patients with plasma therapy. Till date, four critically-ill patients of GMC Amritsar and two of GMC Faridkot have been treated through plasma therapy. All six had recovered successfully.

“I was admitted at GMC Amritsar for nearly a month after I tested positive. Doctors helped me recover but my health was deteriorating and I suffered a lot. After I got discharged, the authorities asked me to donate plasma but I refused to do so. I still feel weak and don’t want to get hospitalised again as I fear contacting the disease for the second time,” said a 24-year-old covid survivor.

Another recovered patient, who refused to donate plasma, said, “GMC Amritsar lacks facilities to treat covid patients. Food provided there was of poor quality and cleanliness was worse. I had to be shifted to a private hospital for treatment. I do not want to visit that hospital again. I am ready to donate plasma if private hospitals offer such facilities.”

“Who will go to hospital again after recovering from the diseases? Going there means contacting the infection again,” said a recovered patient from Patiala.

GMC Amritsar blood bank in-charge Dr Neeraj Sharma said, “So far, only six donors have come forward. There are many misconceptions among people. Plasma donation neither makes the donor weak nor is it a painful process.”

GMC Patiala medical superintendent Dr Paras Pandove said, “Searching for a plasma donor is a tough process as we have to follow the ICMR guidelines. Also, blood bank is far from the covid ward and donors cannot get infected again. Just 15 plasma donors have come forward so far and only six of them were eligible for the donation. Hospital counsellors are also trying to persuade recovered patients to donate plasma and help other critical patients recover.”

WHO CAN DONATE PLASMA?

People who have tested positive for Covid-19, had been critically-ill and recovered at least three weeks before donating.

People aged 18 years and above, but not more than 60 years.

People who have developed antibodies in their blood to fight the virus.

People who do not suffer from co-morbidities or fatal disease such as HIV.

Women who have not given birth.