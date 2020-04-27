Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab’s death toll reaches 19 as 63-year-old Rajpura woman succumbs to Covid-19

Punjab’s death toll reaches 19 as 63-year-old Rajpura woman succumbs to Covid-19

The victim’s two sons and their wives have also tested positive and are undergoing treatment at a government hospital in Patiala

Updated: Apr 27, 2020 17:45 IST

By HT Correspondent,

A 63-year-old woman succumbed to coronavirus disease in the isolation ward of Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here on Monday, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Punjab to 19.

The woman, a resident of Rajpura, had tested positive on April 16, following which she was admitted to the intensive care unit of GMCH.

She was the first Covid-19 case reported from Rajpura, which is now a hotspot with 42 positive cases.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the woman was symptomatic at the time she was tested positive for Covid-19.



“She had a history of diabetes, hypertension and respiratory issues. She was admitted in a serious condition and was also put on ventilator support for a few days,” Dr Malhotra said.

Two of her sons and their wives have also tested positive and are currently admitted in the isolation ward of GMCH here.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

At meet with chief ministers, PM Modi’s 5 clear messages on Covid-19 battle
Apr 27, 2020 17:06 IST
‘Shame and disgust’: Rahul Gandhi amid row over cost of Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 16:48 IST
‘Won’t lose a single rupee’: Govt clarifies after cancelling Chinese Covid-19 test kits
Apr 27, 2020 18:41 IST
‘Dhoni’s graph went up & mine went down, but friendship is intact’
Apr 27, 2020 13:18 IST

latest news

Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir
Apr 27, 2020 18:56 IST
Ludhiana cops come out in solidarity with colleague attacked on duty in Patiala
Apr 27, 2020 18:55 IST
COVID-19: HRD minister holds webinar with students, parents
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
‘Kim Jong Un could very well be OK and reappear’: Experts debate on rumours
Apr 27, 2020 18:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.