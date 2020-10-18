Punjab’s first post-Covid care centre to come up at Amritsar Government Medical College

The Punjab health department has decided to start the state’s first specialised post-Covid care centre at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Amritsar, to treat patients who develop complications or seek consultation after having recovered from the virus infection.

The health officials said the patients facing issues such as weakness, lung fibrosis or psychological problems post-recovery will be provided consultation, treatment and testing facilities at the centre which will start functioning from Monday (October 19).

Currently, Punjab has a little more than 6,500 Covid-19 active cases with a total of 1.14 lakh recoveries so far.

“Though the department has not received complaints of serious complications from the recovered patients, many complain of prolonged symptoms. There were patients who were found suffering from cough or body ache even a month after they were diagnosed negative for the virus. To maintain a follow-up, we have decided to open the state’s first post-Covid care centre at the largest tertiary health care,” said state Covid-19 nodal officer Dr Rajesh Bhaskar.

“Besides consultation and treatment, the health experts will further investigate the adverse effect of Covid-19 in the patients, especially those with co-morbid conditions such as heart disease, kidney failure and diabetes. If required, we will open more such centres in Punjab,” Dr Bhaskar added.

Amritsar GMCH medical superintendent Dr JP Attri said, “It was observed that the patients, who got chest infection during Covid-19 infection got lung fibrosis post- recovery. Besides, many patients face social stigma after getting discharged from hospital and it affects their mental health or causes trauma or depression in them.”

“Patients from at least six districts of Punjab seek treatment at GMCH Amritsar. It was observed at over 25% of seriously ill Covid-19 patients, who were admitted at level-3 stage at the hospital, got complications and needed immediate one or other kind of post-Covid treatment. To tackle such complications, we have roped in doctors from the departments of medicine, psychiatry and chest and tuberculosis for the specialised centre, which will be open on all working days. The centre will provide all types of medical tests, including ECG, X-ray, ultrasound, etc,” Dr Attri said.