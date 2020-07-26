Punjab’s Mohali district records 25 fresh Covid-19 cases, crosses 700 mark

While 435 people have recovered so far, 16 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease in Mohali.

Mohali district on Sunday recorded 25 fresh cases of Covid-19, crossing the 700 mark within 128 days. The last 400 cases have been reported in just 21 days, with the latest 100 being added in four days.

Now, the total stands at 715, of which 250 cases remain active. While 435 people have recovered so far, 16 of whom were discharged on Sunday, 14 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The fresh cases are spread across the district and include nine men and 16 women, including a 79-year-old woman from Phase 3B2. Within Mohali city, cases have been reported from Phases 1 and 11 besides Sectors 66 and 76 as well.

Dr Manjit Singh, civil surgeon, Mohali, said: “Most of these patients are contacts of positive patients or have travel history. The good news is that most of them are asymptomatic and are responding well to the treatment. We will be taking samples of their family members.”