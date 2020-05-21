Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab’s Mohali district tames Covid-19 for now

Punjab’s Mohali district tames Covid-19 for now

No fresh infection reported for 11 days and with two remaining patients being discharged, the district left with no active case

Updated: May 21, 2020 18:51 IST

By Hillary Victor,

Mohali residents, and more importantly the front-line warriors, are breathing easy. The district has not reported a single case of Covid-19 since May 10, and on Thursday (May 21), it is left with no active case as two patients who were admitted at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh, recovered and were discharged.

In the past two months, the district witnessed 105 Covid-19 cases, out of which 102 defeated the virus while three succumbed.

Mohali once topped among all districts of Punjab in the number of cases and was considered a hotspot. Of the 105 confirmed cases, 46 were from Jawaharpur village in Dera Bassi, while eight were from Nayagaon and other were scattered across the entire district.

Among those who have died are a 65-year-old Nayagaon man (March 31), 74-year-old Kharar woman (April 6) and a 74-year-old Zirakpur man Zirakpur (May 7).



In the past 10 days, the health department has been taking around 100 samples every day, but all have tested negative so far.

Dr Harmandeep Kaur Brar, district’s nodal officer for Covid-19, says: “We have to wait for 28 days after the last positive case to declare the district virus-free,” she said.

Adding a note of caution, civil surgeon Dr Manjit Singh said: “Although there is no case in the district, people should not assume the deadly disease has been fully contained and eradicated. The threat of coronavirus is still there, even as the curfew has been lifted. If we adopt a careless attitude and do not take precautions, the disease can strike back in no time.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Defence manufacturing hit due to Covid-19: Rajnath Singh
May 21, 2020 19:50 IST
You won’t believe who wins this fight between a tiny frog and a leopard
May 21, 2020 19:49 IST
Covid-19 update: UK deaths cross 36,000, including 695 Indians
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
Celebs worried about their parents safety
May 21, 2020 19:48 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.