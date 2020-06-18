Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance

Punjab’s panchayati raj institutions bag 13 national awards for good performance

Chandigarh The panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) of Punjab have brought laurels to the state by bagging 13 national awards for good performance. The awards, including the...

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 21:28 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh The panchayati raj institutions (PRIs) of Punjab have brought laurels to the state by bagging 13 national awards for good performance. The awards, including the Deendayal Upadhyay Panchayat Shastikaran Award, Nana Ji Deshmukh award, gram panchayat development plan (GPDP) award and child-friendly gram panchayat award, for the year 2018-19 were announced by the Union ministry of panchayati raj.

Disclosing this, financial commissioner of the rural development department Seema Jain said that nine gram panchayats, two block panchayats and one zila parishad of Punjab have been selected for the awards. These include Muktsar zila parishad, which will receive an award of ₹50 lakh, and block samitis of Machhiwara (Ludhiana) and Nawanshahr (SBS Nagar), which will receive ₹25 lakh each.

Apart from this, the gram panchayats of Ranshih Kalan (Moga), Bara village (Rupnagar), Bhadalwad village (Sangrur), Dhakora Kalan village (SAS Nagar), Rurewal village (Ludhiana), Seechewal village (Jalandhar) and Tehna village (Faridkot) will be given ₹5 lakh to ₹10 lakh each.

Ransih Kalan village of Nihal Singh Wala block of Moga district has been awarded the coveted Nana Ji Deshmukh National Gaurav Award.The village will be given ₹10 lakh prize money.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ten more cases take Himachal Covid-19 count to 595
Jun 18, 2020 21:59 IST
Cop accidentally shoots himself dead in Chandigarh
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Decision on security cover to Simarjit Bains in 4-5 weeks: Centre to HC
Jun 18, 2020 21:54 IST
Djokovic says important all players free to travel to US Open
Jun 18, 2020 21:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.