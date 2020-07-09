Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Punjab’s Patiala district sees steepest single-day spike of 45 new Covid-19 cases

Punjab’s Patiala district sees steepest single-day spike of 45 new Covid-19 cases

Civil surgeon says inter-state travellers turning out to be major source of infection; district coronavirus count climbs to 484

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 12:25 IST

By Navrajdeep Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Health workers collecting swab samples for Covid-19 rapid antigen testing at Topkhana Gate area of Patiala. (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

Patiala: In its steepest single-day spike, Patiala district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday.

Patiala civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said of the total cases, 35 patients are from Patiala city itself, three from Samana, six from villages across the district and one from Rajpura.

Twenty of the 45 people tested positive during contact tracing of coronavirus patients.

Two of the positive patients are undertrials in jail, four are pregnant women, five are inter-state travellers and three are nursing staff members of the local Government Rajindra Hospital.



With this, the district’s coronavirus case count has gone up to 484.

“We have appealed to people to report about inter-state travellers as they are turning out to be a major source of infection,” he said.

The health department has collected 27,800 samples so far.

SANGRUR MAN DIES OF COVID-19, 14 TEST POSITIVE

In neighbouring Sangrur district, 14 people tested positive on Thursday, while a 59-year-old resident of Ahmedgarh town succumbed to Covid-19 at a private hospital in Ludhiana on Wednesday.

Health department officials said the patient was suffering from fever, cough and breathlessness. With his death, the toll of Covid-19 patients from Sangrur district has reached 17.

Of the 14 positive cases reported on Thursday, five are from Amargarh block and are all contacts of coronavirus patients; four are from Sangrur, comprising two contact cases, a police personnel and a prisoner; two are from Fatehgarh Panjgrain, and one each prisoner from Malerkotla and Dhuri; and one resident of Dirba.

Sangrur district has reported 607 Covid-19 patients so far with 131 active cases.

(With inputs by Avtar Singh)

