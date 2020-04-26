Punjab’s testing capacity to be raised to 3,800 a day: Soni

Sections
Punjab medical education and research minister said Government Medical Colleges at Amritsar and Patiala would soon be equipped to conduct 1,400 tests a day, with 1,000 samples a day to be tested at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 22:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Punjab medical education and research minister OP Soni said on Sunday that the government would increase the daily number of covid-19 tests in the state from 1,050 to 3,800. He added that Government Medical Colleges (GMCs) at Amritsar and Patiala would soon be equipped to conduct 1,400 tests a day, with 1,000 samples a day to be tested at Baba Farid University of Health Sciences, Faridkot.

Now, the two GMCs are equipped to test 400 tests a day each with BFUHS testing 250. The minister added that currently the state had 5,346 extraction (manual) and 29,461 RT-PCR test kits available with it.

