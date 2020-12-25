Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab State Level Talent Search Exam to be held on January 3

Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 22:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has decided to conduct the Punjab State Talent Search Exam (PSTSE) on January 3.

The examination was earlier scheduled for December 13 but was postponed by the council due to Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day that falls on December 19.

A letter regarding the same was issued by council director Jagtar Kulria on Thursday evening.

PSTSE is conducted annually by the state government for students of Classes 8 and 10 to provide financial help. A total of 5,561 students have registered online to appear for the exam. The district education department has set up 26 examination centers in the district to conduct the exam.

As per the council, the roll number, timing of the exam, and centres will remain the same. New admit cards will not be issued. This move by the council will give extra time to students to prepare for the exam.

