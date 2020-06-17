Punjab State Women Commission seeks investigation report on assault on Ludhiana woman

In a case of assault where a woman was dragged in the streets of Gidri village of Doraha, the Punjab State Women Commission has ordered the police to take action and produce the investigating report in 10 days.

The woman had approached the commission on June 2, a month after the incident, alleging that the police were favouring the accused and had lodged the FIR under bailable sections.

The 36-year-old woman, who is a widow, said that despite producing a video recording of the incident, the police had remained unmoved.

In her complaint, the woman stated that she had lost her husband four years ago. On May 2, when she was dusting outside her home, accused Avtar Singh, his two sons Ajmer Singh and Amandeep Singh, Ajmer’s wife Baljinder Kaur and Amandeep’s wife Aman turned up there.

She alleged that the accused had thrashed her and dragged her to their home, where the accused tied her. She also alleged that the accused had torn her clothes and also attempted to rape her. Meanwhile, some onlookers had recorded the incident.

The victim said she had complained to DIG Ludhiana on May 27 for adding sections of attempt to rape and kidnapping in the FIR, but to no avail. Union Human Rights Organisation president Satnam Singh Dhaliwal and general secretary Komal Sharma who are helping the victim alleged that the police are hand in gloves with the accused.