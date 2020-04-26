Punjab to decide on MHA guidelines on opening of shops on April 30

The Punjab government will take a decision on Union home ministry’s fresh guidelines to open neighbourhood and stand-alone shops amid the ongoing lockdown/curfew, on April 30. Raveen Thukral, chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s media advisor, tweeted this, adding that a decision on relaxation, including on the MHA guidelines, will be taken in a state cabinet meeting on April 30.

The CM will also hold a video conference with MLAs on April 29 to take stock of the situation at the ground level, Thukral added. The expert committee of the state government to formulate a lockdown exit strategy discussed its draft report with the CM on Saturday. The committee will give its final report in three days.

The CM has clarified that relaxation, if any, to be provided, post the countrywide lockdown that ends on May 3, will depend upon the suggestion of this expert committee.

The government also notified another 20-member committee that former deputy chairman of the Planning Commission of India, Montek Singh Ahluwalia, heads to develop a medium-term and long-term post-COVID economic strategy for Punjab.

A spokesperson said that committee will submit its initial set of recommendations by July 31, 2020, followed by two more reports by September 30 and December 31, 2020.

The group’ other members are M Govind Rao (economist); Rathin Roy (National Institute of Public Policy and Finance (NIPFP director); Ashok Gulati (Infosys chair, ICRIER); Devesh Kapur (Johns Hopkins, USA), Nirvikar Singh (University of California, USA); Yamini Aiyar (Centre for Policy Research); Ravi Venkatesan (ex-Chairman, Microsoft India); T Nanda Kumar (ex-Union agriculture secretary); Dr Srinath Reddy (PHFI chairman), Ajaypal Singh Banga (Mastercard USA, president & CEO), SP Oswal (chairman, Vardhman Group); Sanjeev Puri (ITC chairman & MD), Rajinder Gupta (Trident Group chairman); Simon George (Cargill India president); Suresh Narayanan (Nestle India chairman & MD); CII Punjab chairperson Rahul Ahuja; BS Dhillon (PAU V-C); and Iqbal Dhaliwal (J-PAL, MIT, USA). Gyanendra Badgalyan, former director general, National Centre for Good Governance, will be member secretary.

Small standalone shops to open in Haryana; not in 93 containment zones

Haryana chief secretary Keshni Anand Arora said the state government would follow the Centre’s instructions. “The Union home ministry’s clarification is clear. We will give permission to open only to small, standalone shops — not in market places — in our urban and rural areas. No shops will be opened in containment zones.” Senior health department officials added that the state had 93 containment zones.

Himachal yet to issue any orders

The Himachal Pradesh government has not issued any orders, but sources said a decision was likely by Sunday morning. However, deputy commissioners of Una and Kangra have issued a notification, saying that malls, shopping complexes, salons, barber shops, restaurants, sweet shops, eateries and liquor vends will remain closed.