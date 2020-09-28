Punjab to move Supreme Court against Centre’s farm laws: Capt Amarinder Singh

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar holding up placards during a dharna in support of farmers at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on Monday. The party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Rawat and Patiala MP Preneet Kaur were among the leaders present on the occasion. (HT Photo)

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Monday announced that Punjab will challenge the Centre’s ‘anti-farm laws’ in the Supreme Court.

Taking part in a protest against the legislation at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on the freedom fighter’s birth anniversary, the chief minister said, “Our lawyers are coming from Delhi tomorrow (on Tuesday). We will discuss how to proceed in the matter and then challenge the legislation in the Supreme Court.”

Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will request Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to join the farmers’ protest. “Rahul Gandhi has been tweeting daily and issuing statements that the BJP has betrayed the farmers,” he said.

“The BJP has snatched the constitutional powers of one state after the other. How do we run the state? BJP leaders think they will remain in power but I want to remind them that the Akalis also thought so. People threw them out. It is a decision of the people to keep political parties in power or not,” he said.

Targeting the Shiromani Akali Dal, the Congress leader said, “The Akalis are trying all tactics but they’re not working because once you let people down, they don’t forget.”

CONGRESS WILL TAKE UP FARMERS’ FIGHT

All India Congress Committee general secretary in-charge of Punjab Harish Rawat said that the Congress will fight for the rights of the farmers against the new agricultural Acts.

Rawat, who is a former Uttarakhand chief minister, paid tributes to the freedom fighter at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh memorial on his 113th birth anniversary. He was accompanied by Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar, Patiala MP and chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh’s wife Preneet Kaur besides cabinet ministers and party legislators.

Amritsar East Congress MLA and former cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu was conspicuous by his absence.