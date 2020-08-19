Sections
Home / Cities / Punjab to provide masks to govt school students along with uniforms

Punjab to provide masks to govt school students along with uniforms

The masks are to be made from the leftover fabric of the uniforms.

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 19:45 IST

By Deepa Sharma Sood, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The masks will be reusable and made from leftover fabric of the uniforms. (Representational image) (SHUTTERSTOCK IMAGE)

With masks becoming an essential commodity in the fight against Covid-19, Punjab government schools are all set to provide two reusable masks to students along with their uniforms this time.

According to officials, a grant of Rs 77 crore has already been received by the state under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) programme and this will soon be transferred to the districts and subsequently to the schools. Each school will get Rs 600 for purchasing shoes, socks, belt, tie, shirt, trousers, skirt, sweater and turban. The masks are to be made from the leftover fabric of the uniforms.

Over 12 lakh students across the state will benefit from the scheme.

While many school principals appreciated the move, saying that it will help students coming from poor families who may not be able to purchase masks, others questioned as to how it was relevant as schools are not likely to open anytime soon in view of the rising Covid-19 cases.



Punjab DGSE-cum-state project director, SSA authority, Mohammad Tayyab said,

“The members of school management committees also need time to purchase the material and then get it stitched. If schools re-open in the next few months, then what will students wear if new uniform is not provided to them on time.”

To ensure that students don’t have to venture out amid the pandemic, the authorities have decided that parents will be asked to provide the measurements of their wards to the school for stitching and collect it once it is ready. Till last year, students used to be handed over the uniform in the school itself.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: CBI team to visit Mumbai for probe into actor’s death
Aug 19, 2020 20:43 IST
Centre withdraws 10,000 soldiers from Kashmir to send a message
Aug 19, 2020 20:40 IST
Mystery grows over Covid-19 spread via contaminated food packaging
Aug 19, 2020 20:34 IST
Don’t shift patients from Sirmaur, Solan and Kinnaur to DDU Hospital: HC to Himachal govt
Aug 19, 2020 20:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.