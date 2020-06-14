Punjab transfers 29 IAS officers; DPR, excise commissioner replaced

Sections
Updated: Jun 14, 2020 00:06 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Chandigarh Punjab government on Saturday transferred 29 IAS officers and four PCS officers, including excise and taxation commissioner Vivek Partap Singh amid the ongoing illegal liquor trade controversy. Ravi Bhagat will now be director, information and public relations, replacing Anandita Mitra.

Enforement directorate is already probing the alleged illegal liquor trade in the state amid the Covid-induced lockdown.

Vivek Partap has been transferred as secretary, personnel, with additional charge of managing director, State Warehousing Corporation Limited; and MD, Conware, replacing Nilkanth S Avhad.

Vijay Namdeorao Zade will now be secretary expenditure, and Rajat Aggarwal chief executive officer, Punjab Bureau of Investment, will join as excise commissioner.



Government has also transferred Jalandhar Municipal Corporation commissioner Diprava Lakhra, who on Saturday had a tiff with Jalandhar West MLA Sushil Rinku. She has been appointed as director, social security, women and child development.

Tanu Kashyap will now be managing director, Punjab Health Systems Corporation, whereas Gurpreet Kaur Sapra has been transferred as special secretary, finance.

Malwinder Singh Jaggi will be special secretary, school education, whereas Kanwal Preet Brar has been posted as director, Tourism and Cultural Affairs.

DPS Kharbanda, director, Rural Development, will now be director, Sports; and Vipur Ujjwal will replace him. Punneet Goyal will join as Ferozepur deputy commissioner, and Karunesh Sharma as Ludhiana Municipal Corporation commissioner.

Kumar Sourbah will take charge as director, Technical Education, whereas Shena Aggarwal will replace Vinay Bublani as SBS Nagar deputy commissioner.

Ramvir will join as Sangrur deputy commissioner, replacing Ghanshyam Thori, while Kulwant Singh has been posted as Tarn Taran DC, replacing Pardeep Kumar.

Jalandhar deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma will join as Ludhiana deputy commissioner and Vimal Kumar Setia will be Faridkot deputy commissioner.

