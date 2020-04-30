Punjab unions flay task force for ‘misleading’ government on employee wages

Sections
At a meeting, the conveners of various federations and staff unions, which are part of the joint front, opposed the suggestions given by the expert committee and the comparison of salaries of Punjab employees with those of the central and Haryana governments

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 23:34 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Punjab UT Employees and Pensioners Joint Front on Thursday flayed the task force of experts for “misleading” the Punjab government on the pay scales of employees in the state.

At a meeting, the conveners of various federations and staff unions, which are part of the joint front, opposed the suggestions given by the expert committee and the comparison of salaries of Punjab employees with those of the central and Haryana governments.

“The committee’s claim that Punjab employees get 25% higher salary is completely wrong,” said Sukhchain Singh Khehra, president of Punjab civil secretariat staff association. The joint front conveners also rejected the state government’s appeal to employees to take voluntary cut of up to 30% in salaries for three months, stating that they had not got pay revision as per the 6th State Pay Commission and their two previous DA instalments were also pending. They also criticised the central government’s decision to freeze the dearness allowance of its employees.

