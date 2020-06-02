Punjabi song ‘Dard Da Dariya’ dedicated to migrant workers

The Covid-19 pandemic led to governments imposing lockdowns to check the spread of coronavirus. With life grinding to a halt, the worst hit were the migrant workers and daily-wagers who struggled without work and income.

Most of these migrant families covered thousands of miles on foot bearing with hunger, scorching heat, and the fear of catching the virus. This scenario moved many. One such person is senior journalist and executive editor of Ajit, Satnam Singh Manak.

With a career in journalism spanning four decades and a background in literature and creative writing, Manak was deeply moved by the unprecedented situation. “I, like many others, was forced rethink and reflect upon life, nature, our actions against it, its reactions to those acts, and so on. This led me to write Punjabi song Dard Da Dariya,” he says.

“The song is a dedication to the migrant labourers, who are crucial for the economy of the country. In Punjab, agriculture, trade, industries and other sectors are dependent on them. So, we should make efforts and support them so that they don’t have to move back to their native states or face any hardship here,” he says.

“I penned the lyrics, while Yakoob Gill lent his voice and Daljit Singh was the music director. The Ajit team helped us with footage for the video, and Music Machine Entertainment provided us the platform to reach the audience,” he says.

Singer Yakoob Gill. ( HT PHOTO )

The video, which was released on Monday evening, has more than 8,300 views on YouTube, and over 7,000 views on Facebook so far.