Punjabi song launched to deter farmers from burning stubble

Awareness vans, which will go to villages playing the song being inaugurated in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT photo)

MLA Gill constituency Kuldeep Singh Vaid and Ludhiana deputy commissioner (DC) Varinder Kumar Sharma have found a novel way for educating farmers about the ill-effects of paddy stubble/straw burning on the environment by releasing a Punjabi song.

The song has been penned by Professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill and sung by Fatehgarh Sahib-based singer Ram Singh Albela while the music was given by Raju Dhiman.

MLA Vaid and DC also flagged off 11 awareness vans, which will go village to village playing the song to encourage farmers to abstain from burning paddy straw. The awareness vans are the initiative of the ATMA and the agriculture department under “Paraali Sambhal Muhim-2020” and will cover all the villages in the district.

Chairman Zila Parishad Yadwinder Singh Jandiali, additional deputy commissioner (development) Sandeep Kumar, chief agriculture officer Narinder Singh Benipal, were also present during the flag off.

MLA Vaid and DC honoured singer Ram Singh Albela and composer Raju Dhiman, who were present at the event while also appreciated the efforts of Professor Gurbhajan Singh Gill for penning a song for a social cause.

Vaid urged farmers to manage stubble in a mechanical way rather than burning it. He said that hazardous smoke that emerges from burning stubble was very harmful and it could cost lives, especially in the Covid-19 times.

The DC said that the purpose of sending these 11 awareness vans in villages was to sensitise farmers against stubble burning. He once again appealed to farmers to abstain from burning paddy stubble citing that besides polluting the environment, hazardous gasses might aggravate the Covid-19 situation and could cost lives.