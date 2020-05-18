Sections
Home / Cities / Punjabi University fails to pay pensioners for April

Punjabi University fails to pay pensioners for April

Around 2,000 persons have been affected

Updated: May 18, 2020 00:12 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Patiala

Punjabi University has failed to pay pension for April to its superannuated teaching and non-teaching employees, with the authorities citing shortage of funds. Around 2,000 persons have been affected.

“Our pension payment that comes out to be around Rs 4.5 crore a month has not been released on the pretext of shortage of funds, whereas salary to the tune of Rs 24 crore of regular staff, including the registrar and the finance officer (the custodian of accounts of university) has been made on May 12, which a great injustice to senior class citizens,” said Sham Singh, president, Punjabi University Retired Officers Welfare Association.

Punjabi University Retired Teachers association president Gurmel Singh said the varsity had been repeatedly not following the orders of the Supreme Court and the high court on timely payments of pensions to the employees. “The HC has maintained that the pensioners are to be paid between the 7th and the 10th of each month. On not doing this, the university has to pay 10% interest,” Singh claimed.

Varsity registrar Prof Manjit Singh Nijjar said, “The university is making every possible effort to arrange funds. We have written to the state government to provide our pending annual grant.”



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘Mild force’ used to disperse migrants blocking highway in Yamunanagar
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
45-year-old Faridabad man dies of Covid; 23 new cases reported in Haryana
May 18, 2020 00:28 IST
Odisha likely to evacuate 11 lakh people once Cyclone Amphan re-curves
May 18, 2020 00:23 IST
Covid warriors: Southern California Sikhs pitch in to help thousands with meals, groceries
May 18, 2020 00:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.