Punjabi University row: V-C’s adviser puts in papers over delay in joining

The varsity had appointed retired IAS officer Manjit Singh Narang to the post to help it tide over its acute financial crisis. (HT File)

Former bureaucrat Manjit Singh Narang, who was recently appointed as the honorary adviser to Punjabi University vice-chancellor Prof B S Ghuman, put down his papers on Thursday, accusing the V-C of deliberately delaying his joining.

Earlier this month, the varsity had appointed retired IAS officer Narang to the post to help it tide over its acute financial crisis, after consultation with the state government.

However, in his letter to the V-C, Narang openly blamed Ghuman and his team of senior officials for delaying his joining and creating unnecessary hurdles following his appointment. “It appears that the V-C appointed me under some pressure, but actually did not want me to take over the charge. This is why Prof Ghuman always made lame excuses whenever I asked him about formal joining,” Narang said.

Narang had sent his attendance report to the V-C through email on July 24, but the varsity administration has failed to acknowledge it till date.

“I was told by the V-C that it was not the right time to join as the employee unions were protesting his appointment,” he said.

The former bureaucrat said he was appointed for the financial upliftment of the varsity. “However, it seems that the university does not require my services, therefore there is no point of becoming a part of its administration,” he said.

V-C Ghuman could not be reached despite repeated calls and text messages.

Meanwhile, higher education department secretary Rahul Bhandari said it is sad on the part of university administration that Narang was not made to join till now. “He was appointed for the betterment of the varsity both financially and administratively,” Bhandari said.

It may be mentioned that this is for the first time since the university’s inception that an adviser has been appointed to assist the V-C in financial matters.

Meanwhile, a senior varsity official revealed that V-C Ghuman was reluctant to have an adviser over him, as it would demean his position in the teaching lobby and bureaucracy. “Even the protest against Narang’s appointment was sponsored by the protégés of the varsity administration,” the official said.

Narang, who changed the fortunes of Pepsu Road Transport Corporation three years ago, was not to charge any money and even gave up all the perks and official vehicle for his new assignment.