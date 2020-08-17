Punjabi University syndicate presses for staff rationalisation

Patiala Punjabi University syndicate, its highest decision-making body that was meeting after a year, deferred discussion on key inquiry reports in its meeting on Monday. These reports pertained to allegations of corruption, nepotism and misuse of funds during 2007-2017.

In the two-and-a-half hour digital meeting, syndicate members strongly pressed for restructuring and reassessing of workforce, to curtail expenditure in order to improve fiscal health. The syndicate also put on all agendas related to regularisation of teaching and non-teaching staff, extension cases of guest faculty teachers and other recruitment.

“The syndicate has asked university authorities to focus on rationalisation of staff to contain increasing expenditure. It has also been decided that the syndicate meeting will be held in the second week of every month,” said Rahul Bhandari, secretary higher education.

The university is going through an acute financial crisis and has failed to meet its committed expenditure. According to budgetary proposals for this fiscal, the varsity expects an income of ₹380 crore, with expenditure at ₹676 crore, leaving a massive ₹296-crore deficit. The overdraft from the bank has touched ₹150 crore.

A syndicate member said the university has also been asked to stop practice of taking decisions without taking its approval. “This is an illegal practice and prior syndicate approval is required for the university to take future decisions,” a member said.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated discussion on inquiry reports could not be taken up syndicate members wanted university authorities to first handover the sealed reports to them. “The university should have provided details of reports in advance to all syndicate members. It is not possible for us to first listen to these reports and then fix responsibility,” a member said. Later, in press release from the university vice-chancellor prof BS Ghuman said they had made all preparations for tabling these reports before the syndicate.

“It has been unanimously decided to discuss these reports in the next meeting. Sealed copies of the reports will be sent to syndicate members,” Ghuman said.