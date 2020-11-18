Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / Punjabi University V-C Ghuman resigns

Punjabi University V-C Ghuman resigns

Ghuman was under pressure as his loyalists had turned foes and launched an indefinite protest against him over issues like timely payment of salaries and some of his administrative decisions

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 21:44 IST

By Vishal Rambani, Hindustan Times Patiala

BS Ghuman (Bharat Bhushan/HT)

Patiala Two months after he was granted an extension for three years in September this year, Punjabi University, Patiala, vice-chancellor (V-C) BS Ghuman has resigned from his post. The university has been facing financial difficulties and Ghuman had been unable to get the institution out of the mess it was in, since taking charge in 2017.

He submitted his resignation to Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore, who is the chancellor of the university. Badnore forwarded the resignation to the Punjab chief secretary and the chief principal secretary to the CM.

In his resignation sent on November 17 (Tuesday), Ghuman has cited personal reasons for the decision. He has thanked the Punjab chief minister for giving him a chance to serve the university and also granting him the extension in service of three years in September. He then lists his achievements, before concluding by writing, “Due to personal reasons, I am not keen to continue.”

Ghuman was under pressure as his loyalists had turned foes and launched an indefinite protest against him over issues like timely payment of salaries and some of his administrative decisions. He also failed to take action against guilty officials and faculty members, who had been indicted in inquiries.



He was perceived as passing the buck, even as the Punjab government was pushing him to take action against persons who had been illegally recruited by violating the norms of the University Grants Commission (UGC) and on the basis of fake caste certificates.

Ghuman had also been demanding a one-time help of Rs 300 crore from the state government to bail out the university, which is under a debt of Rs 150 crore. His decision not to attend office, even as the lockdown had been lifted also drew severe criticism.

Ghuman didn’t take calls. Higher education secretary Rahul Bhandari confirmed that he had received Ghuman’s resignation. “The government will take a decision on it,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST
What are the conditions for Boeing 737 MAX to return to skies?
Nov 18, 2020 21:27 IST

latest news

Two men from Kerala arrested with 3 kg gold in north Bengal
Nov 18, 2020 22:33 IST
Experts says public-private partnership required for providing healthcare to all
Nov 18, 2020 22:33 IST
Reclusive billionaire thrives as pandemic shoppers crowd stores
Nov 18, 2020 22:29 IST
Three, including 2 women, held for furnishing fake bail bonds
Nov 18, 2020 22:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.