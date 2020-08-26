Punjabi varsity appeals to teachers to end stir

Patiala Even as the Punjab government has imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), banning gathering of over five persons, and also ordered complete ban on protests, as ways to tackle the covid-19 pandemic, teachers continued their protest outside Punjabi University vice-chancellor BS Ghuman’s residence and office on Wednesday. The teachers, under the banner of Punjabi University Teachers Union (PUTA) have been protesting outside the V-C’s residence for over 20 days. Another set of teachers, under the Joint Action Committee, are protesting outside his office over the poor financial condition of the university.

The varsity has appealed to teachers to end the protest.

“In view of the covid-19 situation, the Punjab government has imposed a complete ban on all kinds of social, political and religious gatherings, including protests and demonstrations,” said dean academic affairs GS Batra, who along with varsity registrar, Devinderpal Singh Sidhu, visited the protesting teachers. The university has already informed all employees and teachers about government orders on curbing covid-19.

Vice-chancellor Ghuman said solutions would be found to meet the protesters’ demands. “Protesters should find out ways for solutions to their problems, through a dialogue process,” he added. PUTA secretary Gurnam Singh Virk said they were following guidelines, including social-distancing norms. “After government orders of the imposition of Section 144, only four teachers from PUTA went to protest outside the V-C residence,” he said.