Pvt hospital owner booked for attacking police team in Batala

The Batala police have booked Navtej Singh Guggu, who runs a private hospital, here on Thursday for attacking the SHO of City police station and his team during a raid at his...

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 21:52 IST

By Hindustan Times,

The Batala police have booked Navtej Singh Guggu, who runs a private hospital, here on Thursday for attacking the SHO of City police station and his team during a raid at his hospital in Dharampura Colony.

On Wednesday, a police team from Dinanagar came to Batala to investigate a robbery case and they got information that some accused are undergoing treatment at Guggu’s hospital.

The city police and police team from Dinanagar went to Guggu’s Navtej Humanity Hospital for search but Guggu and his companions resisted their entry.

A video of the incident shows a hospital man attacking the police vehicle. On the basis of the video, police have registered a case under Sections 353, 186, 427 and 148 of the IPC against Navtej Singh Guggu and six unidentified persons.



Police was sent to hospital for his arrest but he was absconding.

Justifying his action, Guggu said, “Police manhandled the hospital staff and patients following which I rushed to the hospital and questioned the SHO about his highhandedness.”

“I and my supporters will hold a dharna in front of the SSP office and if police dare, they can arrest me,” he said.

