NTPC says private hospitals in Bihar not treating its Covid-19 staff, kin

A signboard of NTPC (National Thermal Power Corporation Limited) is seen outside its office in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

The NTPC has shot off a letter to the Bihar government complaining about the reluctance of private hospitals in state capital to admit patients testing positive or showing symptoms of Covid-19 and sought intervention in the matter.

The letter mentions, among others, the leading private hospital of Patna, Paras-HMRI, an empanelled health facility, over its refusal to treat its employees and their dependents infected with Covid-19 in Bihar.

The hospital Monday discharged the second patient in the last 10 days, both of whom were covered under the NTPC’s corporate empanelment with the Paras-HMRI, immediately after they tested positive for Covid-19.

The latest case is of a 69-year-old hypertensive, diabetic male, with known case of chronic kidney disease stage V, who was discharged on Monday, after being admitted to the hospital on July 3.

“The hospital had planned hemodialysis on Tuesday, but discharged him after he tested positive for Covid-19,” said NTPC spokesman Vishwanath Chandan.The patient is the father of a deputy general manager-rank officer posted in Patna.

“The patient is yet to get admission in any of the government health facilities either, after PMCH and the NMCH said they did not have beds, while the AIIMS-Patna denied admission, saying it did not have facility for hemodialysis,” said Chandan.

“Previously, wife of a senior manager, who was suffering from heart ailment, was also discharged from the Paras-HMRI hospital on June 27, after she tested positive for Covid-19.,” said Chandan.

The senior manager’s wife, his father-in-law, mother-in-law and brother-in-law have tested positive and are undergoing treatment at the AIIMS-Patna.

NTPC regional executive director (East II) Asit Kumar Mukherjee had on July 3 written to Bihar’s principal secretary (health), saying altogether “15,000 people”, including NTPC employees, their dependent family members and CISF personnel deployed for security requirements, were provided health cover by the company which has empanelled all the leading private hospitals in Patna and other districts.

“At present, private hospitals in Patna are not providing treatment to patients having Covid-19 symptoms, though those in other states have been doing so.” the letter reads.

In April, the then principal secretary (health) Sanjay Kumar had issued a circular warning private health care facilities of penal action if found shut or refusing admission to patients. The state government, however, has not acted after that. Principal secretary (health) Uday Singh Kumawat did not respond to phone calls and text messages.

A communique from Paras-HMRI, quoting its unit head Dr Ajay Singh said, “In total compliance with government orders, the hospital tries to save lives. As per government orders, any Covid case is immediately reported to the government. The Panchkula (Haryana) and Paras HEC Ranchi have been authorised to treat Covid patients.”