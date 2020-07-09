Pvt hospitals to provide 950 beds after Pune civic chief’s appeal

PUNE: Following the warning from municipal commissioner to acquire private hospitals for Covid-19 treatment, 45 hospitals in the city made available additional 950 beds for virus treatment.

Municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad said, “We held a meeting with private hospitals on Thursday after receiving complaints of non-availability of beds. Each case was taken up and hospitals were asked to state the number of beds that can be released for Covid-19 patients. The hospitals were told of takeover by the administration if beds are not made available.”

The civic chief said that hospitals promised 800 beds with oxygen facility and 150 ICU beds.

Gaikwad said, “I have instructed hospitals that though there is a norm to not discharge Covid-19 positive patients till 10 days, PMC has suggested home isolation after 3-4 four days if patients are non symptomatic and doctors are confident about their health. Hence, beds would be made available for critical patients. We have requested doctors to promote home isolation for non symptomatic patients having adequate facilities at home.”

Hospital-wise bed availability dashboard

The Pune divisional commissioner office launched the dashboard website on bed availability https:// www.divcommpunecovid.com/ccsbeddashboard/hsr for Pune city and region. Pune municipal commissioner Shekhar Gaikwad has appealed to residents to make use of the online facility. He said the details of 950 beds made available by private hospitals will be updated by Saturday.

Live dashboard on bed availability

Opposition party leaders in Pune Municipal Corporation has written to the municipal commissioner to put in place live dashboard on availability of beds. PMC opposition leader Deepali Dhumal, Congress leader Aba Bagul, Shiv Sena leader Prithviraj Sutar and MNS leader Vasant More made the appeal.

Bed availability as on July 9

Total Allocated beds for Covid - 9,360

Total vacant beds-2,499

Allocated beds for isolation without oxygen- 7,087

Vacant beds for isolation without oxygen-1,855

Allocated beds with oxygen- 1,723

Vacant isolation beds with oxygen-469

Allocated beds for ICU without ventilator -256

Vacant beds for ICU without ventilator- 72

Allocated ICU beds with ventilator -294

Vacant ICU beds with ventilator-103