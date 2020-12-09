Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Cities / PWD, not Central govt body, will carry out Maharashtra MLA hostel revamp

PWD, not Central govt body, will carry out Maharashtra MLA hostel revamp

The state has cited slow progress in the execution of the project for its decision

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 01:18 IST

By Faisal Malik,

As per the original plan, two towers of 40 and 25 floors were planned using the proposed 5.44 floor space index (FSI). (HT File )

The Maharashtra government has decided to take away the redevelopment project of the Manora MLA hostel from the central government-owned National Buildings Construction Corporation (NBCC) India Limited and hand it over to the state public works department (PWD) for execution. The state has cited slow progress in the execution of the project for its decision.

The decision was taken in a high-power committee meeting headed by legislative Council chairman Ramraje Nimbalkar, speaker Nana Patole and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. The committee has also accorded administrative approval to the ₹875-crore project.

“There was little progress made in the project and hence it was decided to handover the project to the state PWD. We will try to start the construction work by March 2021,” said state PWD minister Ashok Chavan.

NBCC had signed an agreement with the state as the project management consultant to redevelop the hostel project at Nariman Point in July 2018. The project was expected to be completed in 30 months. As per the original plan, two towers of 40 and 25 floors were planned using the proposed 5.44 floor space index (FSI).

Anil Gaikwad, secretary, PWD, said, “We will finalise technical details and float tenders for appointing a contractor to start the construction of the hostel soon.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
Dec 09, 2020 01:40 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
Dec 08, 2020 23:41 IST
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 23:21 IST

latest news

No headway as farmers tell Amit Shah they want full rollback
Dec 09, 2020 01:40 IST
Bison pokes head inside car looking for bread, driver reacts hysterically
Dec 09, 2020 01:49 IST
GoM bats for Universal National Social Profile
Dec 09, 2020 01:31 IST
Illegal sale of liquor: Dushyant asks for e-receipts at all vends
Dec 09, 2020 01:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.