Quack held in Ludhiana with 10,000 tablets of habit forming drug

Rajinder Singh, who runs a clinic in a settlement, selling drugs to addicts visiting him, is facing a trial in another case of drug peddling

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:31 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

The Machhiwara police arrested a man with no training or licence to deal with medicines for drug peddling on Monday and recovered 10,000 tablets of Tramadol, a habit-forming drug, without relevant documentation.

Rajinder Singh of Sherpur Basti of Machhiwara was arrested when he failed to stop his Maruti Alto Car at a special naka set up at Heddon bet, said Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harpreet Singh

Inspector Sukhvir Singh, SHO at police station Machhiwara, said when forced to stop and frisked, Rajinder was found to be carrying the tablets.

A case under sections 22, 61 and 85 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against him at the Macchiwara police station.



The SHO added that Rajinder Singh was also already facing trial in a drug peddling case lodged at the Macchiwara police station in 2011.

He is a quack and runs a clinic in the basti (settlement), selling drugs to addicts visiting him.

The policemen is questioning him to find out where he sourced the drugs.

Earlier on July 3, Ludhiana police recovered 39,000 tablets of Tramadol in two cases and arrested four men, including a chemist and owner of a medical laboratory , without relevant documentation.

Tramadol is a schedule ‘H’ drug under the Drugs and Cosmetic Act, 1940, and can be sold under prescription of a registered medical petitioner. It is misused by drug addicts.

