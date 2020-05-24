Raahat-The Safe Community Foundation welcomes deadline extension of HSRPs affixation

Sections
Raahat-The Safe Community Foundation chairperson Kamal Soi on Sunday welcomed Punjab government’s decision of extending the last date for the affixation of high security registration plates...

Updated: May 24, 2020 20:22 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Raahat-The Safe Community Foundation chairperson Kamal Soi on Sunday welcomed Punjab government’s decision of extending the last date for the affixation of high security registration plates (HSRPs) till June 30.

The decision was announced by transport minister Razia Sultana through a press release on Saturday followed by a public notice released by the office of the state transport commissioner, Punjab.

Raahat-The Safe Community Foundation chairperson Kamal Soi. ( HT Photo )

Kamal Soi said they had been demanding the same from the government for a very long time. “This timely decision will help in controlling the vehicle-borne crimes to a very large extent,” he said.

He also said, “In view of the coronavirus lockdown, the additional facility of affixing the HSRPs at the customers’ residences with an additional nominal fee reflects the far-sighted vision of the state government.”



