Radaur MLA receives threat call, FIR registered

Yamunanagar police have booked a local for allegedly threatening Congress MLA from Radaur, Bishan Lal Saini, over call on Monday night.

The FIR in this regard was registered at Radaur police station on the complaint of Saini’s personal assistant Ajay Kumar on Tuesday.

“On Monday around 10pm, I received a call on MLA’s personal number by Dalbir Singh of Sadhura village. It got disconnected and after few minutes, I again received a call from the same number. This time, he started abusing the MLA. He said he would kill Saini whenever he meets him,” the complainant told the police.

He said, “After receiving the threat call, we informed the police, but we don’t have any call recording.”

The police said that the FIR was registered under sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act and sections 285, 504 and 506 of the IPC against Dalbir Singh.