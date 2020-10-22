Sections
E-Paper
Home / Cities / Raghav Chadha meets Puri over pending dues of CPWD, DDA

Raghav Chadha meets Puri over pending dues of CPWD, DDA

New Delhi: Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday met union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri over pending water and sewerage dues of two...

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 23:03 IST

By HT Correspondent,

New Delhi:

Delhi Jal Board (DJB) vice-chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday met union housing and urban affairs minister Hardeep Singh Puri over pending water and sewerage dues of two agencies under the ministry -- the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) and Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

“While CPWD and the DDA had cleared dues up to Rs 102 crore, a major amount is still pending. The CPWD owes Rs 110 crore to DJB while DDA is to pay Rs 106 crore,” Chadha said in a statement.

“While it’s commendable how all government departments have come together to fight Covid-19, we cannot overlook the paucity of funds, which is a huge challenge for all government departments at present. If the DJB gets its dues from the two government departments, it will help in taking up several projects that have been in the pipeline,” Chadha said.

The DJB had issued notices to seven government departments to recover its pending dues from them last month.

HT tried to reach out to Puri for a comment but there was no response.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Task of China talks is troops’ ‘comprehensive disengagement’, says India
Oct 22, 2020 22:48 IST
Day before Imran Khan’s big FATF test, India hammers Pak for terror safe havens
Oct 22, 2020 23:35 IST
Will Tejashwi Yadav team up with Nitish Kumar post-polls? He answers
Oct 22, 2020 22:04 IST
Manish, Vijay in cruise control as Sunrisers climb up the points table
Oct 22, 2020 23:36 IST

latest news

All you need to know about ‘Zeptosecond’, the shortest unit of time ever measured
Oct 22, 2020 23:55 IST
Maharashtra government allows lawyers to travel on local trains during non-peak hours till November 23; railway board nod likely on Friday
Oct 22, 2020 23:53 IST
JEE to be held in more regional languages: Pokhriyal
Oct 22, 2020 23:52 IST
Number of Indian workers in Oman down 11%, shows data
Oct 22, 2020 23:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.