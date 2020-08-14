Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Raghavendra P Tiwari is new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda

Raghavendra P Tiwari is new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab in Bathinda

A specialist in earth sciences, Tiwari replaces RP Kohli and is expected to take charge next week

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:49 IST

By Vishal Joshi, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

At present, Raghavendra P Tiwari is the vice-chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh. He will replace RP Kohli as the Central University of Punjab vice-chancellor. (HT file photo)

Raghavendra P Tiwari has been appointed the new vice-chancellor of Central University of Punjab (CUP), Bathinda.

At present, Tiwari is the vice-chancellor of Dr Harisingh Gour Vishwavidyalaya, a central university at Sagar in Madhya Pradesh.

Tiwari, who replaces RP Kohli, is likely to join next week.

The new vice-chancellor will serve for five years or till the time he attains the age of 70 years, whichever is earlier.



The Union human resource development ministry issued a notification on Thursday after President Ram Nath Kovind appointed Tiwari the CUP vice-chancellor, registrar Dr KP Mundra said.

Tiwari will be the third vice-chancellor of the Bathinda-based university, which was set up in 2009.

A distinguished academician, Tiwari did PhD in geology from Gauhati University. He specialises in earth sciences, including palaeontology (analysis of plant and animal fossils) and seismology. He is engaged in research in palaeobiology (biology of fossil animals and plants).

Tiwari has served as dean, School of Earth Sciences and Natural Resource Management, and remained head of the department of geology at Mizoram University.

