Raid at spurious mustard oil manufacturing unit in Ludhiana

The team was lead by district health officer Dr Rajesh Garg and food safety officer Yogesh Goyal

Updated: May 28, 2020 00:48 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

A team of health department conducted raids at grocery, bakery and sweets shops in Salemtabri, Jalandhar Bypass and Tajpur Road on Wednesday and seized around 260 litres of spurious mustard oil.

Giving information in this regard, Ludhiana civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “In Tajpur area, mustard oil was being filled in the bottles, which was sold under fake brand names of various companies.”

Sources said that instead of mustard oil, palm oil was being filled in bottles.



He said, “We would continue the campaign against adulterers in future too, so that the health of the people is not compromised.”

